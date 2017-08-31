This Mesozoic Month: August 2017

In the News
Meet Serikornis, a small troodontid whose feathers are utterly lacking in barbules. Read more at Theropoda and NatGeo. And check out the amazing Emily Willoughby illustration, featured at the end of this post as our Moment of Paleoart Zen.
Hot diggity, do I love weird Triassic stuff. Check out the twin-horned terror that is Shringasaurus! Read more at Everything Dinosaur, Letters from Gondwana, and NatGeo.
New research into the famous quad-flippered plesiosaurs looks at how they might have propelled themselves through the water. Coauthor Darren Naish writes all about it at TetZoo. And do check out the video about the research down in the LITC AV Club section of this post.
Patagotitan is the putative "largest dinosaur" now, finally getting published after years of notoriety and even display. And it's coming to Chicago's Field Museum, kicking Sue off of the perch she's occupied for two decades. Read more from Paleo-King, Ben Miller, and Ed Yong at the Atlantic.
Lemmysuchus obtusidens is a new teleosaurid on the scene, made to crush shells. And yes, it's named for Lemmy Koopa. Er, I mean Kilmeister. Read more from Sci News, the Telegraph, and WaPo.
Around the DinoblogosphereAt Waxing Paleontological, Zach follows up last year's Hopeful Dinosaurs article in the wake of new research that puts Pisanosaurus in the silesaurid bucket.
Mark Witton writes an exhaustive post on the paleoart sin of shrinkwrapping.
Head over to the New York Times, where Asher Elbein has written a great piece on the ongoing saga of the tangled dromaeosaurs of The Utahraptor Project.
Los Angeles will be hosting next year's Flugsaurier conference, and Dave Hone has the details.
You probably like dinosaurs. Otherwise, why are you here? If you like the world-famous LEGO brand of construction bricks too, boy howdy do you want to see Gareth Monger's latest Pteroformer post.
Lisa Buckley's back with another post from the field, in which she discovers her first Cretaceous bird tracks.
Herman Diaz is on a quest to compile a list of every dinosaur natural history book, and you can add your own suggestions at ART Evolved.
Prehistoric Pulp has moved to a new location, so update those bookmarks. Check out the recent review of Michael Crichton's Dragon Teeth.
The Empty Wallets Club
Mary Sanche runs a great Redbubble shop called Thoughts Up North. If you love ceratopsians in brilliant hues, this will be right up your alley. I love her Regaliceratops. Such a frisky pose.
Hey, I got back into the dinosaur heraldry game a little while ago! Here's my Sauropoda family crest design, featuring a Brontosaurus rampant. I have some ideas for others but haven't had the time to really figure them out. But the 'pod lovers are covered. Available on tees, mugs, stickers, and more at my Redbubble Shop.
The LITC AV Club
Draw a coelocanth with Brian Engh!Listen to Memo Kosemen and Joschua Knüppe talk paleoart!
Luke Muscutt talks about the awesome new plesiosaur locomotion research!
Crowdfunding Spotlight
We've obviously featured it on this blog in the past, but since Asher's article in the NYT has been published, I'll mention the Utahraptor Project again. Go to GoFundMe to contribute to this monumental effort.
A Moment of Paleoart Zen
It was an obvious pick, but I had to go with Emily Willoughby's stunning Serikornis illustration. The kind of paleoart you just lose yourself in.
I'm startin' to feel a little snubbed! http://waxing-paleontological.blogspot.com/2017/08/and-then-there-were-none.htmlReplyDelete
Eek! I actually read it and had it slotted in but I must have accidentally cut it when I was doing some late-night cut-n-paste rearranging! I'll put it back in.Delete
Hahaha thanks, David. :-)ReplyDelete
"Herman Diaz is on a quest to compile a list of all of the adult-oriented dinosaur natural history books, and you can add your own suggestions at ART Evolved."
Many thanks for the shout out! Just 1 nit-pick: The "adult-oriented" part shouldn't be there b/c it only applies to the WWD books.
Ta very much for the shout-outiness, LITC!ReplyDelete